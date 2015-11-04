* Fed's Yellen points to December rate rise * U.S. 2-year yields hit 4-1/2-year highs * U.S. 3-year yields hit 4-month highs * U.S. 5-year yields hit roughly 3-month highs * U.S. October private payrolls, service sector data solid (Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest in four and a half years on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was "performing well" and could justify an interest rate hike in December. Yellen, at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, pointed to a possible December "liftoff" but said rates would rise only slowly from then on to nurture the U.S. economic recovery. U.S two-year note yields hit 0.8200 percent, their highest since April 2011. Three-year yields hit 1.1484 percent, their highest in four months, while five-year yields hit 1.6520 percent, their highest in roughly three months. The move in short-dated Treasuries was more dramatic since they are deemed most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes. Benchmark 10-year yields, meanwhile, hit nearly seven-week highs of 2.2413 percent, and 30-year bond yields hit 3.0110 percent to mark their highest level in over six weeks. "Yellen's comments are a continuation of what we learned last week, that the Fed is really trying to keep that December option alive," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. The U.S. central bank put a December rate hike firmly in play in a policy statement on Oct. 28. Short-dated yields had risen earlier on Wednesday after U.S. service sector and private payrolls data for October supported expectations the Fed would hike rates in December. "You hear from Yellen that if data is good, December is certainly on the table, and the data today I think supported the fact that the economy seems to be doing fine," said Priya Misra, head of global rate strategy at TD Securities in New York. Analysts also said the data reinforced expectations that Friday's U.S. October nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show employers added 180,000 jobs, will boost the likelihood of a December hike. The Treasury's auction of $26 billion in two-year notes met with weak demand. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was the lowest since May 2010. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.2322 percent after ending Tuesday at 2.2200 percent. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 3/32 to yield 2.9960 percent, compared to 3.0010 percent late Tuesday. U.S. two-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 0.8158 percent after ending Tuesday at 0.7700 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)