* Fed's Yellen points to December rate rise
* U.S. 2-year yields hit 4-1/2-year highs
* U.S. 3-year yields hit 4-month highs
* U.S. 5-year yields hit roughly 3-month highs
* U.S. October private payrolls, service sector data solid
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. two-year Treasury yields
hit their highest in four and a half years on Wednesday after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was
"performing well" and could justify an interest rate hike in
December.
Yellen, at a House Financial Services Committee hearing,
pointed to a possible December "liftoff" but said rates would
rise only slowly from then on to nurture the U.S. economic
recovery.
U.S two-year note yields hit 0.8200 percent, their highest
since April 2011. Three-year yields hit 1.1484 percent, their
highest in four months, while five-year yields hit 1.6520
percent, their highest in roughly three months.
The move in short-dated Treasuries was more dramatic since
they are deemed most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes. Benchmark
10-year yields, meanwhile, hit nearly seven-week highs of 2.2413
percent, and 30-year bond yields hit 3.0110 percent to mark
their highest level in over six weeks.
"Yellen's comments are a continuation of what we learned
last week, that the Fed is really trying to keep that December
option alive," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates
strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
The U.S. central bank put a December rate hike firmly in
play in a policy statement on Oct. 28. Short-dated yields had
risen earlier on Wednesday after U.S. service sector and private
payrolls data for October supported expectations the Fed would
hike rates in December.
"You hear from Yellen that if data is good, December is
certainly on the table, and the data today I think supported the
fact that the economy seems to be doing fine," said Priya Misra,
head of global rate strategy at TD Securities in New York.
Analysts also said the data reinforced expectations that
Friday's U.S. October nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected
to show employers added 180,000 jobs, will boost the likelihood
of a December hike.
The Treasury's auction of $26 billion in two-year notes met
with weak demand. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was
the lowest since May 2010.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 3/32 in price to yield 2.2322 percent after ending Tuesday
at 2.2200 percent.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 3/32 to
yield 2.9960 percent, compared to 3.0010 percent late Tuesday.
U.S. two-year notes were last down 2/32 in price
to yield 0.8158 percent after ending Tuesday at 0.7700 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)