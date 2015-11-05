* 2-yr yields hit fresh 4-1/2-yr high
* 10-, 7-yr yields hit seven-week highs
* Traders brace for possible December Fed rate hike
* Friday's U.S. Oct. jobs data eyed
* Long-dated yields rise on corporate supply
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. two-year Treasury yields
hit their highest levels in 4-1/2 years on Thursday on continued
expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in
December, while long-dated yields also rose on fresh corporate
supply.
Short-term yields touched 0.854 percent, extending their
rise sparked on Wednesday when Fed Chair Janet Yellen and New
York Fed chief William Dudley pointed to a possible December
rate hike.
Yields on other maturities also rose. Three-year yields
touched a fresh four-month high of 1.157 percent. U.S. 10- and
seven-year yields hit seven-week highs of 2.252 percent and
2.008 percent, respectively.
Traders awaited a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report for
October due Friday. Analysts said the report would likely
reinforce expectations of a December rate hike.
"Many in the market feel the Fed is expressing a
predisposition to go in December," said John Briggs, Americas
head of strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. "Investors
have adjusted their probabilities, adjusted their risk, adjusted
their positions, now they're going to see what happens
tomorrow," he said in reference to the U.S. jobs data.
Economists expect Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report to
show that U.S. employers added 180,000 jobs last month, which
would be above the prior month's 142,000 figure.
U.S. 30-year yields hit a more than six-week high of 3.029
percent overnight. Analysts said continued corporate bond supply
led traders to sell 30-year U.S. government debt and favor
similarly-dated corporate bonds.
"The corporate issuance is weighing on the long end of the
Treasury curve," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Among new supply, Halliburton is due to price a five-tranche
U.S. dollar bond to finance its acquisition of Baker Hughes on
Thursday, with the market anticipating a $7bn-8bn sized deal.
U.S. two-year Treasury notes were last virtually
flat in price to yield 0.846 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes
were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.250 percent,
from a yield of 2.230 percent late Wednesday.
U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 13/32 to yield
3.016 percent, from a yield of 2.994 percent late Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)