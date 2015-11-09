* U.S. 2-year yields hover near 5-1/2-year highs

* U.S. sells 3-year notes at highest yield since 2011

* Companies seen raising $20 bln -$30 bln in bond market -IFR

* Wall Street losses underpin some safety bids for bonds (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Monday with two-year yields hovering at their highest levels in 5-1/2 years as traders raised bets the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in December following a strong October jobs report.

This week's government and corporate bond supply stoked further selling that briefly sent five-year yields to near five-month peaks and 10-year yields to over three-month highs.

"People are really buying into the December rate-hike story," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

U.S. interest rates futures implied traders see a 70 percent chance the Fed will end its near-zero rate policy at its Dec. 15-16 meeting, unchanged from Friday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

The decline was limited by some safehaven demand as major Wall Street stock indexes fell over 1 percent on worries about the possible U.S. rate hike and disappointing China trade data.

"With a decline in stocks, we are taking a bit of a breather," said Kevin McNeil, U.S. rates strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 3/32 in price with a yield of 2.322 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Friday. The 10-year yield earlier touched 2.377 percent, which was the highest intraday level since July 21, according to Reuters.

The two-year Treasuries yield was little changed at 0.886 percent. On Friday, it hit 0.958 percent, its highest level since May 2010.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department sold $24 billion in three-year debt to weak investor demand at a yield of 1.271 percent, the highest since April 2011.

It will auction $24 billion of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

In addition to Treasuries supply, companies are expected to raise $25 billion to $30 billion in the investment-grade credit market this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.

Besides stock losses, the rise in U.S. yields was also mitigated by lower German Bund yields following a Reuters report that a consensus is forming at the European Central Bank to reduce its deposit rate deeper into negative territory next month in a bid to avert deflation.

The 10-year Bunds yield slipped about 3 basis points to 0.67 percent, expanding the spread versus its U.S. 10-year counterpart to 1.68 percentage points, which was the widest level since early May 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay and Meredith Mazzilli)