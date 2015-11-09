* U.S. 2-year yields hover near 5-1/2-year highs
* U.S. sells 3-year notes at highest yield since 2011
* Companies seen raising $20 bln -$30 bln in bond market
-IFR
* Wall Street losses underpin some safety bids for bonds
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on
Monday with two-year yields hovering at their highest levels in
5-1/2 years as traders raised bets the Federal Reserve will hike
interest rates in December following a strong October jobs
report.
This week's government and corporate bond supply stoked
further selling that briefly sent five-year yields to near
five-month peaks and 10-year yields to over three-month highs.
"People are really buying into the December rate-hike
story," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders see a 70 percent
chance the Fed will end its near-zero rate policy at its Dec.
15-16 meeting, unchanged from Friday, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
The decline was limited by some safehaven demand as major
Wall Street stock indexes fell over 1 percent on worries about
the possible U.S. rate hike and disappointing China trade data.
"With a decline in stocks, we are taking a bit of a
breather," said Kevin McNeil, U.S. rates strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
3/32 in price with a yield of 2.322 percent, up 1 basis point
from late on Friday. The 10-year yield earlier touched 2.377
percent, which was the highest intraday level since July 21,
according to Reuters.
The two-year Treasuries yield was little changed
at 0.886 percent. On Friday, it hit 0.958 percent, its highest
level since May 2010.
On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department sold $24 billion in
three-year debt to weak investor demand at a
yield of 1.271 percent, the highest since April 2011.
It will auction $24 billion of 10-year notes
on Tuesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
In addition to Treasuries supply, companies are expected to
raise $25 billion to $30 billion in the investment-grade credit
market this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.
Besides stock losses, the rise in U.S. yields was also
mitigated by lower German Bund yields following a Reuters report
that a consensus is forming at the European Central Bank to
reduce its deposit rate deeper into negative territory next
month in a bid to avert deflation.
The 10-year Bunds yield slipped about 3 basis
points to 0.67 percent, expanding the spread versus its U.S.
10-year counterpart to 1.68 percentage points, which was the
widest level since early May 2015.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay and Meredith
Mazzilli)