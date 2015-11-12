NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. Treasuries prices clung to
earlier losses on Thursday as a steady level of weekly domestic
filings for unemployment benefits suggested continued jobs
growth which may allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates in December.
First-time claims for state jobless benefits were unchanged
at 276,000 for the week ended Nov. 7, the Labor Department said
on Thursday.
While analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop to
270,000 in the latest week, claims are not too far from levels
last seen in the early 1970s.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
5/32 in price for a yield of 2.336 percent, up 2 basis points
from Tuesday.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Wednesday for the
Veterans Day holiday.
