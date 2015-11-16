Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield steady
ATHENS, May 10 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.24 billion) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Nov 15 Treasury futures prices rose on Sunday in the wake of deadly attacks last week in Paris, with analysts citing uncertainty as a catalyst for a risk-off trade.
Treasuries prices had risen Friday, with yields hitting their lowest in a week, as unexpectedly weak U.S. retail sales and producer prices data reinforced the view of modest economic growth and tame inflation.
Analysts expected yields to fall further on Monday in a rush to safety assets following the Paris attacks, but the possibility of moves in both directions was latent.
"I am not sure we get a true flight to quality move, historically the public has stepped up in a positive way when confronted with terrorism," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"Should such a move occur, U.S. Treasuries and the U.S. dollar are the quality assets investors will flee to."
The 10-year Treasury futures contract rose 13/32 in price to 126-30/32 at 7:34 p.m. EST (0034 GMT, Monday) to hit its highest since Nov. 6.
Short positions in 10-year Treasury futures have risen sharply of late, as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates before the year ends for the first time in nearly a decade.
The spike in Treasuries futures could trigger increased volatility if there is a rush to cover those short bets. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
