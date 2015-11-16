* NY Fed manufacturing data negative for 4th straight month
* 10-year notes briefly rise after NY Fed data
* Paris attacks unlikely to keep Fed from Dec. rate increase
By Tariro Mzezewa
Nov 16 U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on
Monday on concerns over Friday's attacks in Paris, though the
gains were pared as investors calculated that the U.S. Federal
Reserve was still on track to raise interest rates in December.
Treasury futures prices had risen on Sunday in the wake of
the deadly attacks, with analysts citing uncertainty as a
catalyst for a risk-off trade.
"The scope of the attacks has become clearer and uncertainty
has abated for the time being, but part of it undoubtedly has to
do with the calculation that this is still unlikely to move the
Fed from a December hike," wrote Aaron Kohli, interest rates
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
briefly fell 2 basis points after the New York Fed's Empire
State Manufacturing Survey was negative for the fourth
consecutive month, momentarily driving investors into safer
government debt.
Treasuries prices had risen on Friday, with yields hitting
their lowest in a week, as unexpectedly weak U.S. retail sales
and producer data reinforced the view of modest economic growth
and tame inflation.
While Friday's data dialed down some expectations of a
December rate hike, a number of Fed officials, including
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, signaled that a rate
increase is still likely, barring a sharp deterioration in the
economy and financial markets.
Ten-year Treasuries were up 4/32 in price to
yield 2.268 percent, down from 2.28 percent late on Friday.
U.S. stocks rose slightly, with investors seeing little
long-term economic impact from the attacks.
Analysts and investors are looking to Tuesday's U.S.
consumer price data from the Labor Department and minutes from
the Federal Reserve's October meeting for clues about the
likelihood of a December interest rate increase.
