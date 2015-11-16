* NY Fed manufacturing data negative for 4th straight month
* Paris attacks unlikely to keep Fed from Dec. rate increase
By Tariro Mzezewa
Nov 16 U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly steady
on Monday as investors maintained the view that the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates in December, reducing the
flight to safe government debt that investors expected in the
wake of Friday's attacks in Paris.
Treasury futures prices initially had risen when they
reopened on Sunday evening following the attacks, with analysts
citing uncertainty as a catalyst for a risk-off trade. But U.S.
equity markets, which opened lower, clambered into positive
territory over the course of Monday's session on Wall Street as
investors saw little long-term economic impact from the
attacks.
The limited buying of Treasuries had to do with "the
calculation that this is still unlikely to move the Fed from a
December hike," wrote Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in New York.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and
30-year bonds briefly fell after the New York Fed's
Empire State Manufacturing Survey was negative for the fourth
consecutive month, momentarily driving investors into government
debt.
Treasuries prices had risen on Friday, with yields hitting
their lowest in a week, as unexpectedly weak U.S. retail sales
and producer data reinforced the view of modest economic growth
and tame inflation.
While Friday's data dialed down some expectations of a
December rate hike, a number of Fed officials, including
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, signaled that a rate
increase is still likely, barring a sharp deterioration in the
economy and financial markets.
Analysts and investors are looking to Tuesday's U.S.
consumer price data for further clues about a December interest
rate increase.
"Between now and Fed meeting, every piece of data matters
and can cause movement in the markets," said Stanley Sun,
interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in
New York.
Ten-year Treasuries were up 3/32 in price to yield 2.27
percent, down from 2.28 percent late on Friday. The 30-year
bond was down 5/32 in price to yield 3.06 percent.
Late in Monday's session, weekly data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed big speculators had
dramatically pared their bets against 10-year Treasury futures
in the latest week.
The net short position reported by hedge fund and other
speculative investors fell by more than 127,000 contracts to
just under 37,000. That swing, the largest in five years,
effectively retraced the previous week's massive increase in net
short positions, which had been the largest in two-and-a-half
years.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler)