NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. Treasuries prices hovered
near their session lows on Wednesday as domestic housing starts
slowed to a seven-month low in October but a rise in building
permits signaled construction activity would accelerate.
Groundbreaking dropped 11 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual pace of 1.06 million units in October, the lowest level
since March, while permits increased 4.1 percent to a 1.15
million-unit rate, the Commerce Department said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
10/32 in price for a yield of 2.296 percent, up 3.5 basis points
from late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)