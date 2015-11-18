* Fed minutes emphasize gradual path for U.S. rate increases
* Hedging on more corporate supply lifts U.S. yields
* Top Fed officials stoke view on possible December rate
hike
* Futures imply traders see 72 percent chance of Dec
increase
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
fared better than shorter-dated issues on Wednesday after the
release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting
in October signaled a likely glacial rise in interest rates
once liftoff begins.
This curve-flattening move is based on the view that after
the U.S. central bank ends its near-zero rate policy,
shorter-term Treasury yields would rise faster than longer-dated
ones.
Minutes of the Oct. 27-28 meeting of the Federal Open Market
Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, also reinforced the
notion that a December increase is likely if the economy
improves further and markets stay stable.
"The sooner the Fed raises rates, the shallower the rate
path is going to be," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The yield premium on 30-year Treasuries bonds over five-year
notes contracted to 1.35 percentage points, its
tightest in 1-1/2 weeks.
The 30-year yield was down 1 basis point at
3.033 percent, while the five-year's rose 2.5 basis
points to 1.679 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 2/32 in
price for a yield of 2.268 percent, up nearly 1 basis point.
Interest rates futures implied traders clung to a growing
consensus view of a December rate hike, followed by a slow path
for subsequent ones.
"The greatest Christmas gift the Fed could give the market
is certainty," said Steve Chiavarone, assistant portfolio
manager at Federated Investors in New York.
Prior to the release of the minutes, bond prices fell as
dealers sold bonds to hedge the corporate debt supply they
underwrite this week.
Companies have raised $21.4 billion of high-grade debt so
far this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.
Most traders shrugged off an in-line October report on U.S.
housing starts released earlier on Wednesday.
Several top Fed officials on Wednesday reinforced the notion
of a possible rate increase next month.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said at an event in
New York he was "comfortable with moving off zero soon,
conditioned on no marked deterioration in economic conditions."
At the same event, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester
said the U.S. economy could handle a modest rate hike, while New
York Fed President William Dudley said he doesn't expect "huge
surprise" or a big market reaction when the Fed begins raising
rates.
Dallas Fed chief Rob Kaplan said accommodative monetary
policy doesn't "necessarily mean a zero federal funds rate."
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao and James
Dalgleish)