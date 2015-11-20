* U.S. yield curve holds at flattest since August
* Growing consensus on Fed raising rates in December
* Gradual U.S. rate rises seen after liftoff
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. Treasuries prices were
little changed on Friday as U.S. stocks rallied amid growing
confidence that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in
December.
Earlier this week, longer-dated issues performed better
than shorter ones as investors bet that shorter-term Treasury
yields would rise faster than longer-dated issues after the Fed
on Wednesday released minutes from its October policy meeting.
Those minutes reinforced expectations of a December rate liftoff
and thereafter, a gradual pace of rate increases.
"The Fed will be raising rates into an environment of low
inflation and weakening commodity prices, which explains the
curve flattening we've seen in recent days," said Tom Simons,
money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.
The yield curve had flattened with the yield gap between
five-year and 30-year Treasuries contracting to its tightest
level since August. The five-year and 30-year yield spread was
1.34 percentage points, compared with 1.33 points on Thursday.
Wall Street rallied partly on relief the Fed would raise
rates gradually, paring some bids for lower-yielding Treasuries.
"It's setting in that even if the Fed does hike in December
and increase gradually, they're not going to get on a sustained
path of hikes," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income
strategy at Piper Jaffray in Chicago, Illinois.
The yield curve had flattened also as investors received
fairly upbeat data on jobless claims and manufacturing in the
mid-Atlantic region on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Fed's minutes and remarks from several Fed
officials this week buttressed a view that the central bank will
raise rates gradually.
"The pace of increases may be somewhat slow and possibly
more halting than historic episodes of rising rates," said
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart in a speech to a business
group in Atlanta on Thursday.
The 30-year bond was down 2/32 in price to yield
3.007 percent, up about .005 basis point from late on Thursday,
and the five-year note was up 1/32 in price to yield
1.671 percent, down 0.5 basis point.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 1/32 in
price for a yield of 2.242 percent, down .005 basis point.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)