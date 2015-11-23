* U.S. 2-year supply on track for highest yield since 2010
* Weaker-than-expected home sales data mitigates bond
selling
* Five-year, 30-year yield curve holds at flattest since
Aug.
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
slightly on Monday as investors reduced their debt holdings in
advance of an auction of $26 billion in two-year notes, part of
this week's $90 billion in fixed-rate coupon supply.
Shorter-dated issues have been under pressure on the notion
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its policy
meeting in December. This has spurred investors to reduce their
shorter-dated debt holdings in favor of longer-dated maturities,
flattening the yield curve.
The selling on that rate-hike view was mitigated by buying
from bargain-minded investors who saw appeal in two-year yields
which approached the 5-1/2 year highs set in early November,
analysts said.
Weaker-than-expected data on U.S. home resales in October
also rekindled some bids for Treasuries.
"The market is under pressure, but there has been some dip
buying," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York.
U.S. bond prices initially fell with their European
counterparts due to encouraging euro zone business data.
Comments on Saturday from San Francisco Federal Reserve
President John Williams, who saw a "strong case" for a rate
increase in December, had also pushed Treasuries prices lower.
In early trading, two-year notes were down 1/32
in price for a yield of 0.930 percent, up 2 basis points from
late on Friday. It reached 0.958 percent on Nov. 6, which was
the highest since May 2010, according to Reuters data.
Benchmark 10-year notes were down 3/32 to yield
2.275 percent, up 1 basis point from Friday.
The yield on the 30-year bond was marginally
higher at 3.025 percent, holding 1.31 percentage point premium
above the five-year note. This was the slimmest
differential between the five-year and 30-year yields since
August.
At 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Treasury will offer $26 billion in
two-year notes, followed by a $35 billion sale of five-year
notes on Tuesday and a $29 billion auction of
seven-year debt on Wednesday.
In the "when-issued" market, traders expected the latest
two-year supply to fetch a yield of 0.952 percent, which would
be the highest yield at a two-year auction since April 2010,
which it cleared at 1.024 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)