* U.S. sells 2-year supply at highest yield since 2010
* Weaker-than-expected home sales mitigate bond selling
* Five-year, 30-year yield curve flattest since August
* U.S. bond market to close Thursday for Thanksgiving
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday as a solid two-year note auction renewed demand for
longer-dated bonds whose yield differences with shorter-dated
issues contracted to their smallest levels since August.
The strong bidding from investors at the $26 billion
two-year debt sale was surprising since shorter-dated issues
have been under pressure on the notion that the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates at its policy meeting in December.
That has spurred investors to reduce their shorter-dated
debt holdings in favor of longer-dated maturities, flattening
the yield curve.
"The path of least resistance is for further flattening,"
said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock
Asset Management in Boston.
The selling of shorter-dated Treasuries was countered by
buying from investors attracted by the jump in yields on
two-year issues to near the 5-1/2-year highs set in early
November, analysts said.
Weaker-than-expected data on U.S. home resales in October
and losses on Wall Street also rekindled some bids for
Treasuries.
"The market is under pressure, but there has been some dip
buying," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York.
Bond prices initially fell with their European counterparts
due to encouraging euro zone business data. Comments on Saturday
by San Francisco Fed President John Williams, who saw a "strong
case" for a rate increase in December, had also weakened bond
prices.
Two-year notes were little changed in price for a
yield of 0.922 percent, up 1 basis point from Friday. The yield
reached 0.958 percent on Nov. 6, which was the highest since May
2010, according to Reuters data.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 4/32 in price to
yield 2.246 percent, down nearly 2 basis points. They recovered
from an earlier drop of 10/32 and a yield of 2.297 percent.
The yield on the 30-year bond was down 1 basis
point at 3.007 percent, holding a 1.32 percentage point premium
above the five-year note. That was the slimmest gap
between the five-year and 30-year yields since August.
The Treasury paid investors a 0.948 percent yield on $26
billion in two-year notes, the highest at a two-year auction
since April 2010.
It will sell $35 billion of five-year notes on Tuesday
and $29 billion in seven-year debt on Wednesday
.
The U.S. bond market will close on Thursday for the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday and will shut early at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT) on
Friday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)