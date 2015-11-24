NEW YORK Nov 24 U.S. Treasuries prices held earlier gains on Tuesday after data showed the U.S. economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter than initially reported and in-line with analyst forecasts.

The Commerce Department said domestic product grew at a 2.1 percent annual pace, swifter than the 1.5 percent rate it reported last month.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 13/32 in price to yield 2.986 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)