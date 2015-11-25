* Mixed U.S. data support view on gradual rate increases
* U.S. bonds' appeal grows as German yields at record lows
* U.S. seen selling 7-year notes at highest yield since July
* U.S. bond market to close Thursday for Thanksgiving
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. Treasuries prices were
steady to higher on Wednesday on record low yields for German
bonds and data that supported the view of modest U.S. inflation
and economic growth ahead of a $29 billion auction of seven-year
government debt.
The yield curve flattened to levels not seen in over nine
months as investors preferred longer-dated Treasuries over
shorter-dated issues in anticipation the Federal Reserve would
raise short-term interest rates at its Dec. 15-16 policy
meeting.
"The economic numbers have been decent. The yield flattening
will likely continue into next year," said Dan Heckman, senior
fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas
City, Missouri.
The yield gap between U.S. two-year and 10-year Treasuries
narrowed to 1.30 percentage points, the narrowest since early
February, according to Reuters data.
Trading volume was lighter than usual in advance of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. bond market will be shut on
Thursday and close early at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday.
U.S. bond prices reached session highs earlier as shorter
German Bund yields fell to record
negative levels following a Reuters report the European Central
Bank will consider tools to stimulate the euro zone economy at
its Dec. 3 meeting.
As the ECB mulls cutting interest rates, Fed policymakers
have said a rate increase is possible next month.
"We have a Fed that's going the other way. It makes us look
cheap," David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT
Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, said about Treasuries in
comparison to their European counterparts.
Thursday's stronger-than-forecast data on durables goods and
jobless claims supported the notion the U.S. economy could
handle a rate increase in December, but weaker-than-expected
readings on consumer inflation and sentiment gave weight to the
idea of a gradual path for rate increases.
In late morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
held steady in price, yielding 2.238 percent, down
0.5 basis point from late on Tuesday.
The two-year yield was up nearly 1 basis point at
0.942 percent, which was within striking distance of the
5-1/2-year peak seen on Nov. 6.
The 30-year bond was the strongest performing
maturity, rising 9/32 in price for a yield of 2.991 percent,
down 1.5 basis points.
In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the $29 billion
auction of seven-year Treasuries to sell at a yield of 2.017
percent, which would be the highest since the
seven-year auction held in July.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)