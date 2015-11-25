* Mixed U.S. data support view on gradual rate increases
* U.S. bonds' appeal grows as German yields at record lows
* U.S. seen selling 7-year notes at highest yield since July
* U.S. bond market to close Thursday for Thanksgiving
(Adds late market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. Treasury debt prices were
steady to higher on Wednesday on record low yields for German
government bonds and data that supported the view of muted
domestic inflation ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.
The yield curve flattened to levels not seen in over nine
months as investors preferred longer-dated Treasuries over
shorter-dated issues in anticipation the Federal Reserve would
raise short-term interest rates at its Dec. 15-16 policy meeting
and data that showed core inflation on a year-over-year basis in
October was stuck at 1.3 percent, still below the Fed's 2
percent goal.
"The economic numbers have been decent. The yield flattening
will likely continue into next year," said Dan Heckman, senior
fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas
City, Missouri.
The yield gap between U.S. two-year and 10-year Treasuries
narrowed to 1.30 percentage points, the narrowest since early
February, according to Reuters data.
Solid demand at a $29 billion seven-year debt auction also
helped boost bond prices.
Trading volume was lighter than usual in advance of the
Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. bond market will be shut on
Thursday and close early at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Friday.
U.S. bond prices reached session highs earlier as shorter
German Bund yields fell to record
negative levels following a Reuters report that said the
European Central Bank will consider tools to stimulate the euro
zone economy at its Dec. 3 meeting.
As the ECB mulls cutting interest rates, Fed policymakers
have said a rate increase is possible next month.
"We have a Fed that's going the other way. It makes us look
cheap," David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT
Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, said about Treasuries in
comparison to their European counterparts.
Thursday's stronger-than-forecast data on durables goods and
jobless claims supported the notion the U.S. economy could
handle a rate increase in December, but weaker-than-expected
readings on consumer inflation and sentiment gave weight to the
idea of a gradual path for rate increases.
In late afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
notes were up 3/32 in price, yielding 2.232 percent,
down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday.
The two-year yield was up marginally at 0.934
percent, which was within striking distance of the 5-1/2-year
peak seen on Nov. 6.
The 30-year bond was the strongest performing
maturity, rising 7/32 in price for a yield of 2.995 percent,
down 1 basis point.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan
Oatis)