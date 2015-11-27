NEW YORK Nov 27 U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier gains on Friday as Wall Street stocks opened little changed following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Bond prices climbed on safehaven demand tied to a steep sell-off in Chinese equities after Reuters reported Chinese stock regulators widened their probe in brokerages to include that country's fourth largest securities firm.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 4/32 in price for a yield of 2.217 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. Earlier, the 10-year yield touched 2.204 percent, the lowest level in more than three weeks, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)