NEW YORK Nov 27 U.S. Treasuries prices clung to
earlier gains on Friday as Wall Street stocks opened little
changed following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Bond prices climbed on safehaven demand tied to a steep
sell-off in Chinese equities after Reuters reported Chinese
stock regulators widened their probe in brokerages to include
that country's fourth largest securities firm.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 4/32
in price for a yield of 2.217 percent, down 1.5 basis points
from late on Wednesday. Earlier, the 10-year yield touched 2.204
percent, the lowest level in more than three weeks, according to
Reuters data.
