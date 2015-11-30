* Longer-dated issues outperform
* investors cautious ahead of Fed speakers
* Economists expect 200,000 new jobs in Nov.
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
modestly on Monday on hesitation ahead of speeches from top
Federal Reserve speakers throughout the week and releases of
economic data culminating in the November jobs report.
A heavy schedule of speeches from top Federal Reserve
officials made some investors cautious as they awaited any
details about the scheduled Dec. 16-17 Fed meeting. Speakers
will include Chair Janet Yellen, Chicago Fed President Charles
Evans and Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard.
"While the Fed speakers won't explicitly say that they'll
raise rates in December, we'll be looking for commentary that
continues to suggest liftoff is in December," said Tom Simons,
money market strategist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
Purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet expected
month-end and year-end changes to portfolio benchmarks further
pushed longer-dated bond prices higher, continuing to flatten
the yield curve, analysts said.
The Chicago Purchasing Management Index fell in November,
indicating a contraction in the factory sector. The data came in
below expectations and momentarily supported Treasuries, with
longer-dated maturities performing better than shorter-dated
ones.
Other U.S. data expected during the week includes
manufacturing and auto sales data for November.
Economists expect Friday's employment report to show that
employers added 200,000 jobs in November, according to a Reuters
poll. Evidence of further improvement in the U.S. labor market
would reinforce expectations that the Fed will raise interest
rates in December.
In addition to economic data and Fed speakers, investors
will be watching the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday
to see when the bank will begin cutting interest rates.
"It's the busiest week Treasuries have had in a while in
terms of events with Fed speakers, data and the ECB meeting, so
there's a lot of watching and waiting right now," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose 1/32 in price
to yield 2.221 percent, down from 2.222 on late Friday.
The 30-year bond gained 10/32 in price to yield
2.98 percent.
Other Fed officials speaking are Fed Board Governor Daniel
Tarullo, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, Philadelphia Fed
President Patrick Harker, San Francisco Fed President John
Williams, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Fed Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer, New York Fed President William Dudley and
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa)