* Month-end purchases drive appetite for long-dated issues
* Economists expect 200,000 new jobs added in November
* Fed's Evans, Brainard to speak Tuesday
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday, with benchmark yields touching near one-month lows
after data showed that U.S. factory activity fell in November to
the lowest level in six years.
Purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet expected month-
and year-end changes to portfolio benchmarks pushed longer-dated
bond prices slightly higher, further flattening the yield curve,
analysts said. Longer-dated yields could continue to outperform
once the Fed raises rates, as expected, in anticipation of
higher rates and still low inflation.
The Institute for Supply Management's gauge on U.S. services
industries was the weakest since June 2009 and pushed yields
maturing between two- and 30-years to session lows.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 16/32 in price to yield 2.161 percent, down sharply from a
yield of 2.218 percent on late Monday. The 10-year yield hit a
near one-month low of 2.159 percent in the wake of the U.S.
manufacturing data, which came in below expectations.
The U.S. 30-year bond yield also touched a near
one-month low of 2.927 percent. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were
last up 1-6/32 in price to yield 2.930 percent, down from a
yield of 2.990 percent late Monday.
"The data has been skewed to the positive side. The market
has priced in a December increase and is waiting for comments
from Fed speakers this week," said Bruno Braizinha, interest
rates strategist at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New
York.
Economists expected the ISM reading to come in at 50.5
percent, but it slid to 48.6 just a day after
weaker-than-expected data indicated a contraction in the Midwest
factory sector. A reading of 50 means the sector is expanding.
Still, economists expect Friday's closely-watched employment
report to show employers added 200,000 jobs in November,
according to a Reuters poll.
Evidence of further improvement in the U.S. labor market,
viewed by many as a key data indicator, would reinforce
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
this month.
Traders will be listening to speeches from top Fed officials
this week for clues and details about the possible rate
increase. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles
Evans and Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard will be
speaking at separate events on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa, editing by G Crosse)