* Slight curve flattening after Yellen remarks

* Yellen signals readiness to raise interest rates

* Private payrolls increase 217,000 in Nov. (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Dec 2 Prices of U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she was "looking forward" to a U.S. interest rate hike.

Yellen's remarks suggested the Fed was ready to raise rates at the final policy meeting of the year on Dec. 15-16.

Movement in the Treasuries market following her remarks was modest. Yields on longer-dated issues rose, but traders expect the long-term impact to be muted.

Of late the yield curve has been flattening, with short-dated yields rising more quickly than long ones. The move is based on the view that after the U.S. central bank ends its near-zero rate policy, shorter-term Treasury yields will rise faster than long yields. Short-term yields respond more to the Fed, while inflation expectations influence long-term yields.

"I don't think Treasuries prices will erode much further from here. We've pretty much priced in a 25 basis point increase," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.

Yields initially rose after the ADP employment report showed private payrolls increased 217,000 in November, signaling job growth strong enough for a Fed rate hike this month.

The data suggested that the Labor Department's employment report on Friday will come in within expectations, keeping the U.S. central bank on track to raise rates this month.

U.S. 2-year Treasury notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 0.938 percent.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 7/32 in price to yield 2.182, up from 2.180 percent on Tuesday.

The U.S. 30-year bond rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.909 percent, down from 2.912 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)