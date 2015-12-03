* Yield on 10-year note has biggest daily rise since 2013
* 2-year note reaches 5-year high of .994 pct
* ECB cuts depository rates by 10 basis points
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 3 Yields on U.S. Treasuries jumped
on Thursday, following rising European yields, after the latest
round of stimulus from the European Central Bank disappointed
investors and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made more
comments that fueled expectations of an interest rate hike this
month.
The yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
saw its biggest daily rise in two years and the
yield on the 2-year note climbed to 0.994 percent,
its highest since April 2010.
U.S. Treasury yields leaped during the ECB statement and
rose more after ECB President Mario Draghi spoke. Markets were
seen as responding to a sharp rise in European yields as the
euro rallied on the news. More monetary stimulus would be
expected to keep yields lower.
The ECB cut a key interest rate and announced an extension
of monthly asset purchases, but markets had expected more.
"Treasuries today are certainly responding to the ECB
because the signal and action from the ECB was not as
accommodative as the U.S. market expected," said Jennifer Vail,
head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Portland, Oregon.
Yellen told lawmakers the U.S. central bank is close to
lifting its overnight interest rate from near zero. A day
earlier, she delivered remarks seen as hawkish and indicative of
the Fed's plans to raise rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting.
"The two-year note is getting closer to 1 percent,
suggesting the market has priced in a move this month, and with
Yellen's comments yesterday and her testimony today, there's no
reason for the market not to anticipate an increase," said Ninh
Chung, head of investment strategy at Silicon Valley Bank in San
Francisco.
Some selling was seen as the result of leveraged funds
targeting low volatility across several asset classes. Those
funds were forced to respond to the simultaneous jump in
volatility in bonds and stocks, which would expose them to
greater losses.
According to Bank of America research, these funds, which
were heavily involved in the dramatic selloff in late August,
have since returned to the level of leverage they had prior to
that downturn.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 1-10/32 in price to yield 2.326 percent, up from a yield of
2.178 percent late on Wednesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond fell 3-6/32 in price to
yield 3.068 percent, up from a yield of 2.907 percent late
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa)