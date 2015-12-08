* In absence of U.S. data, oil a factor in Treasuries
* U.S. 3-year auction was well-received
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 8 Yields on U.S. Treasury debt
edged higher on Tuesday after falling the previous two sessions,
as oil prices stabilized from the day's low levels, but
sentiment remained cautious with the overall trend in crude
suggesting inflation would remain subdued.
On Monday, investors had sought Treasuries as a safety play
given the plunge in the price of oil. Declining oil, which tends
to dampen inflation, could have an impact on the pace of the
Federal Reserve's interest rate increases.
The U.S. 30-year bond yield, which moves inversely to price,
was up a little bit, but remained below 3.0 percent. The
benchmark 10-year yield, on the other hand, slipped, while the
yield on shorter-term maturities such as two-year notes rose.
"We have seen oil stabilize a little bit and that's why
yields have recovered a little bit, but we're talking of tight
ranges here," said Stan Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura
in New York.
U.S. crude fell below $37 per barrel and Brent below $40 for
the first time since early 2009 as a global glut intensifies,
although by late afternoon prices had stabilized.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes ended flat
on the day to yield 2.225 percent, down from Monday's 2.234
percent.
The 30-year bond fell 8/32 in price to yield
2.963 percent, up from 2.962 percent on Monday.
U.S. two-year Treasury notes <US2YT=RR, were little changed
in price, with a yield of 0.939 percent, up from 0.935 percent
on Monday. On Thursday, two-year yields hit 0.994 percent, their
highest since May 2010.
Tuesday's U.S. three-year auction showed decent results,
with the note selling at a yield of 1.255 percent, lower than
that of the November auction.
There were $75.4 billion in bids for a 3.14 cover, better
than last month's 2.82, while indirect bidders, mainly foreign
central banks, took 47.4 percent, above the prior 40.8 percent.
"Our expectations were from another strong reception for the
front-end of the curve, so the results offered no surprise,
particularly as the 1.255 percent yield marked the second
highest for a three-year auction since 2011," CRT Capital said
in a note. "10s and 30s represent a more meaningful challenge
for the market to take down."
The U.S. government will sell $21 billion in reopened
10-year notes on Wednesday, and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)