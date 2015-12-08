* In absence of U.S. data, oil a factor in Treasuries

* U.S. 3-year auction was well-received

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 8 Yields on U.S. Treasury debt edged higher on Tuesday after falling the previous two sessions, as oil prices stabilized from the day's low levels, but sentiment remained cautious with the overall trend in crude suggesting inflation would remain subdued.

On Monday, investors had sought Treasuries as a safety play given the plunge in the price of oil. Declining oil, which tends to dampen inflation, could have an impact on the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases.

The U.S. 30-year bond yield, which moves inversely to price, was up a little bit, but remained below 3.0 percent. The benchmark 10-year yield, on the other hand, slipped, while the yield on shorter-term maturities such as two-year notes rose.

"We have seen oil stabilize a little bit and that's why yields have recovered a little bit, but we're talking of tight ranges here," said Stan Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura in New York.

U.S. crude fell below $37 per barrel and Brent below $40 for the first time since early 2009 as a global glut intensifies, although by late afternoon prices had stabilized.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes ended flat on the day to yield 2.225 percent, down from Monday's 2.234 percent.

The 30-year bond fell 8/32 in price to yield 2.963 percent, up from 2.962 percent on Monday.

U.S. two-year Treasury notes <US2YT=RR, were little changed in price, with a yield of 0.939 percent, up from 0.935 percent on Monday. On Thursday, two-year yields hit 0.994 percent, their highest since May 2010.

Tuesday's U.S. three-year auction showed decent results, with the note selling at a yield of 1.255 percent, lower than that of the November auction.

There were $75.4 billion in bids for a 3.14 cover, better than last month's 2.82, while indirect bidders, mainly foreign central banks, took 47.4 percent, above the prior 40.8 percent.

"Our expectations were from another strong reception for the front-end of the curve, so the results offered no surprise, particularly as the 1.255 percent yield marked the second highest for a three-year auction since 2011," CRT Capital said in a note. "10s and 30s represent a more meaningful challenge for the market to take down."

The U.S. government will sell $21 billion in reopened 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)