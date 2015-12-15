* Treasuries prices fall on CPI data
* Rate hike priced in by most traders for Wednesday
* FOMC begins two-day meeting
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 15 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as gains on Wall Street reduced interest in safe-haven
bonds and stable consumer prices supported views that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday.
Treasuries fell to session lows after the Labor Department
said its Consumer Price Index was unchanged from October. The
core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.2 percent
last month, further strengthening expectations that the central
bank will raise rates this week.
"The upbeat CPI report is leading Treasuries given that
inflation is one of the key variable that will drive the
evolution of the tightening cycle," said Matthias Rusinski, U.S.
rates strategist at UBS in New York.
The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting later in the day
and a statement is expected on Wednesday at its conclusion.
Traders see an 83 percent chance of a rate increase this
week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program, but
investors are concerned about the pace of future hikes.
"An overwhelming majority expects a hike tomorrow, but what
matters even more is the pace of increases going forward," said
Rusinski.
U.S. 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to yield
2.227 percent, up from 2.225 percent late on Monday. The 10-year
yield hit a session high of 2.289 after the CPI data was
released.
The 30-year bond fell 25/32 in price to yield
3.001 percent, up from 2.962 percent late on Monday. Its yield
rose to a session high of 3.019 percent.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler)