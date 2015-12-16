* Fed rate hike mostly priced in for this week

* Fed to announce rate decision later on Wednesday

* Traders expect two-year note to reach new 5-year high (Updates market action, prices, adds new quote and fresh table)

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Dec 16 Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday ahead of a widely anticipated interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The yield on two-year Treasuries reached 1 percent, the highest since May 2010, ahead of the Fed statement. The two-year note was last down 2/32 in price to yield 0.996 percent, up from 0.968 late on Tuesday.

"It's a logical move for the intraday, but it may not stay at 1 percent for more than the day. We're still waiting for the Fed, so things could change," said Stanley Sun, interest rates strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

The U.S. central bank will announce the results of its two-day policy meeting at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) and Chair Janet Yellen will lead a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

While a rate hike this week, the first in almost a decade, is almost fully priced in, with traders seeing an 81 percent chance of an increase according to the CME Group's FedWatch program, investors are concerned about the pace of future hikes.

"The key with this increase will be around the language used about the pace of future hikes, not the actual move itself," said Pat Maldari, senior portfolio manager of North American fixed income at Aberdeen in New York.

When the Fed suggested the possibility of a 2015 rate increase, traders increased their curve-flattening positions, which involved reducing holdings of short-dated Treasuries and increasing stakes in longer ones.

An increase in the Fed's benchmark rate would be the first since June 2009 and is expected by analysts to flatten the yield curve in the coming months.

"We'll be watching what happens to the yield curve closely. If the long end stays anchored that sends a signal that inflation expectations will remain stable," said Maldari.

Treasuries prices held near session lows after data showed domestic housing starts rebounded from a seven-month low in November. Prices then trimmed losses after weaker-than-expected industrial output data.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 10/32 in price to yield 2.299 percent, up from 2.266 percent late on Tuesday.

The U.S. 30-year bond was last down 15/32 in price to yield 3.015 percent, up from 2.991 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by James Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)