By Tariro Mzezewa
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 Yields on U.S. Treasuries slid
on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve increased its
benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point, signaling confidence in
the strength of the economy and as investors turned their
attention to timing of the next hike.
Yields on longer-dated Treasuries fell in morning trading
after data showed that the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits last week fell from a five-month high,
suggesting labor market healing that could lead to further
interest rate hikes next year.
"Things are settling down post Fed, but when will the Fed
hike again? That's now front and center. If data over the next
few months comes in solid, it'll clear the way for the Fed to
keep hiking," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist
at TD Securities in New York.
Shorter-dated yields rose sharply after Fed Chair Janet
Yellen made clear that the move was a tentative beginning to a
"gradual" tightening cycle, and that in deciding its next
increase the Fed would put a premium on monitoring inflation,
which remains mired below target.
While the rate move had been almost fully priced in,
investors were paying close attention to the words used by the
central bank to communicate the pace of future hikes.
Traders had been increasing their curve-flattening positions
in anticipation of a 2015 rate hike, which involved reducing
holdings of short-dated Treasuries and increasing stakes in
longer ones.
"A Fed in a normalization cycle will put disproportionate
pressure on the short end of the curve and the long-end is less
controlled by Fed policy and more controlled by inflation," said
Jennifer Vail, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Portland, Oregon.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 9/32 in price to yield 2.257 percent, down from 2.289 percent
late on Wednesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond was last up 27/32 in price
to yield 2.960, down from 3.00 late on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Frances kerry)