* Longer-dated issues see price increases
* Yields on long-dated issues fall faster than on short
* Bull-flattening surprises traders
(Updates market action, adds quotes and details on
bull-flattening)
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 17 Prices on longer-dated U.S.
Treasuries extended their rebound, with significant
bull-flattening, as investors digested a rate increase by the
Federal Reserve and became more skeptical of the central bank's
ability to raise rates as much as it would like in 2016.
Investors expected short-term interest rates to increase at
a faster rate than long-term rates in a bear-flattening move,
but the yield curve has been flattening because of demand for
longer-dated Treasuries and less because of selling of
shorter-dated ones.
"It (bull flattening) suggests that investors continue to
see the relative safety of Treasuries and may not be fully
believing the Fed's more optimistic growth and inflation
expectations," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist
at TD Securities in New York.
Bull-flattening refers to an environment in which long-term
rates have been decreasing faster than short-term rates.
Yields on longer-dated issues fell during morning trading
after data showed that the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits last week fell from a five-month high,
suggesting labor market healing that could lead to further
interest rate hikes next year.
These yields continued to fall faster than on short-dated
issues. The yield on the 30-year bond was last down
0.072 basis points while the yield on the 2-year note
was down 0.012 of a point.
Shorter-dated yields rose sharply after Fed Chair Janet
Yellen made clear that the move was a tentative beginning to a
"gradual" tightening cycle, and that in deciding its next
increase the Fed would put a premium on monitoring inflation,
which remains mired below target.
Traders had been increasing their curve-flattening positions
in anticipation of a 2015 rate hike, which involved reducing
holdings of short-dated Treasuries and increasing stakes in
longer ones.
The Philadelphia Fed Business Conditions Index fell to
negative 5.9 in December, indicating a struggling manufactuing
sector in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region.
"There's enough weakness domestically and globally that
disappointing data matters and may impact inflation reaching the
Fed's 2 percent goal," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City,
Missouri.
Two-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to
yield 0.992 percent, down from 1.005 late on Wednesday.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 17/32 in price to yield 2.230 percent, down from 2.289
percent late on Wednesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond was last up 1-13/32 in
price to yield 2.993, down from 3.00 late on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Frances Kerry and Tom
Brown)