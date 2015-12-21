* Thin year-end trading keeps activity muted
* Lack of top-tier U.S. data also quiets market
* Focus away from timing of next Fed rate hike
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 21 U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed on Monday on hesitation to make major bets in
thin year-end trading conditions and as attention generally
shifted away from the timing of the Federal Reserve's next rate
hike.
Traders were cautious about making significant bets ahead of
year-end because of the thin and potentially erratic trading
environment, analysts said.
"You don't want big positions when markets are illiquid,"
said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York. "You
don't want to lose all of your profits of the year in the last
couple of trading days."
Through Friday, the Barclays U.S. Treasury Index was up 1.3
percent for the year. The Barclays U.S. Treasury: 1-3-Year Index
was up 0.6 percent. The Barclays U.S. Treasury: 25-plus-Year
Index was mostly flat.
Analysts said a lack of top-tier U.S. economic data also
kept yields generally unchanged from Friday's levels, while the
aftereffects of the Fed hiking rates for the first time in
nearly a decade last week were muted.
Discussion over the timing of the next Fed rate hike will
likely not intensify until March, a view that was keeping market
participants from trading based on expectations for future Fed
rate hikes, said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI
in New York.
"The next time we're going to have this debate is in March,
and I want to see a couple employment reports before we get
there," Shipley said in reference to monthly U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
mostly flat in price to yield 2.195 percent, from a yield of
2.197 percent late on Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last down 2/32 in price to yield 2.911 percent,
from a yield of 2.908 percent late on Friday.
U.S. two-year Treasury notes were last mostly
flat in price to yield 0.956 percent, from a yield of 0.960
percent late on Friday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 0.54 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)