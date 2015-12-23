* 30-yr yield rises above 3 pct * 5-10 yr yields hit nearly one-week highs * U.S. personal income rises 0.3 pct in Nov. * Gains in oil prices boost 30-yr yield (Updates prices, adds comments) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with 30-year yields hitting one-week highs after solid U.S. economic data supported views of a swift pace of Federal Reserve rate increases next year and gains in oil prices suggested higher inflation. Yields on 30-year government debt reached a one-week high of 3.015 percent, while yields on Treasuries maturing between 5 and 10 years hit nearly one-week highs after Commerce Department data showed U.S. personal income rose 0.3 percent last month to mark an eighth straight month of solid wage gains. Wages and salaries rose 0.5 percent, adding to a 0.6 percent gain in October. "The data supports the view that the economy is still on a fairly stable footing...which does actually encourage some optimism that the Fed can continue to hike rates" without hurting the U.S. recovery, said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. As of last week, Fed policymakers' median projected target interest rate for 2016 remained 1.375 percent, implying four quarter-point hikes next year. Gains in oil prices put selling pressure on 30-year Treasuries and sent their yields higher. The advance in crude prices suggested more inflationary pressure. Expectations for higher inflation tend to push 30-year yields higher since inflation erodes the interest payouts on those bonds. Bond yields move inversely to prices. The higher 30-year yields contributed to a rise in shorter- and medium-term yields, said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Analysts said trading volume remained thin ahead of the Christmas holiday. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield 2.264 percent, from a yield of 2.239 percent late Tuesday and not far from a nearly one-week high of 2.280 percent hit earlier in the session after the U.S. data. U.S. five-year notes were down 2/32 in price to yield 1.723 percent, from a yield of 1.706 percent late Tuesday and hovering near a nearly one-week high of 1.734 percent. U.S. two-year notes were mostly flat in price to yield 0.989 percent, from a yield of 0.977 percent late Tuesday. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last up 1.14 percent as the rebound in oil prices boosted sentiment. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)