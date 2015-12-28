* 2-yr note yield reaches 5 1/2 year high
* Treasury to sell $90 billion this week
* $26 billion auction of 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m.
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 28 Prices on U.S. Treasuries were
mostly flat on Monday during light trading, with the yield on
two-year notes edging up to a more than five-and-a-half year
high as traders balanced positions ahead of a $26 billion dollar
auction of two year notes by the Treasury Department.
The yield on two-year notes reached 1.04 percent overnight,
marking their highest level since May 2010. Traders attributed
the move to end-of-year light trading volumes and market
choppiness.
Traders expect the two-year auction to be well-received
given the strong demand for the note in December 2013 and
December 2014. The Treasury Department sell $90 billion of debt
this week.
"Five and seven year notes don't tend to do well in December
and uncertainty about the post-liftoff path of rate hikes could
keep people away this week," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest
rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The Treasury will sell $35 billion of five-year notes on
Tuesday, $29 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday to raise
$21.2 billion in new cash.
Traders were cautious about putting additional selling
pressure on 30-year bonds and 10-year notes as they lightened up
positions in thin and potentially illiquid trading conditions.
"This week, there'll be a cross current between higher
yields enticing buyers versus year-end illiquidity and
uncertainty about future rate hikes keeping people away," said
Goldberg.
Traders expect to see low trading volumes this week as
investors typically shy away from making big trades at the end
of the year.
U.S. two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price
to yield 1.023 percent, up from 1.002 percent on Thursday.
While prices on most Treasuries were flat, the 30-year bond
was up during morning trading. It was last up 11/32
in price to yield 2.945 percent, down from 2.963 percent on
Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
at 0/32 in price to yield 2.242 percent, slightly down from
2.243 percent on Thursday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)