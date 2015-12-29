* 2-year yield hits 1.103 percent, highest since 2010
* 5-year yield reaches 1.785 percent, highest since June
* 5-year auction sees disappointing demand
* Consumer confidence data comes in above expectations
(Updates market action, adds new quote)
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 29 Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose
sharply on Tuesday in light, choppy trading after a
disappointing five-year note sale by the Treasury and
as recovering oil prices decreased appetite for U.S. government
debt.
The yield on the U.S. two-year note rose to 1.103
percent, its highest level since April 2010, while the yield on
the five-year note climbed to 1.798 percent, its highest since
June. Traders attributed the moves to year-end light volume and
market choppiness.
The five-year note auction was expected to be well received
given the surprisingly strong demand at the $26 billion sale of
two-year notes on Monday, but traders were disappointed by weak
demand for the notes.
"Markets in the last week of December are thin and a lot of
people have already closed their books for the year, so that's
part of why we had a weak auction," said Justin Lederer,
Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
The Treasury will sell $29 billion of seven-year notes on
Wednesday, for a total sale of $90 billion this week.
Earlier on the day, the Conference Board's measure of
consumer confidence rose to 96.5 in December, exceeding
expectations, causing Treasuries to sell off modestly.
Oil prices recouped some losses as colder weather arrived in
Europe and North America, raising hopes of a short-term pickup
in demand for crude.
The gains in oil put additional selling pressure on
Treasuries as advances in crude prices suggested inflationary
pressure. Expectations of higher inflation tend to push 30-year
yields up since inflation erodes the interest payment on those
bonds.
The yield on the U.S. 30-year bond climbed to a
session high of 3.046 percent. It was last down 2 full points in
price to yield 3.043 percent, up from 2.94 percent late on
Monday.
"Weakness for the day is partially because oil is up and
when oil stabilizes, it helps stocks and Treasuries have to back
up," said Lederer.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 24/32 in price to yield 2.308 percent, up from 2.225 late
on Monday.
Five-year notes were last down 12/32 in price to yield 1.793
percent, up from 1.716 percent on Monday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 was last up
1.18 percent, led by a rally by tech stocks.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Chizu Nomiyama)