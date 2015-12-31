* Yield of 10-year note ends up 27 basis points for year
* Yield of 30-year bond ends up 8 basis points for year
* Bull-flattening expected in 2016 on doubts about Fed
(New throughout, updates market action, adds quotes)
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 31 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday to end the year higher than expected by many investors
and with the yield curve flatter than in 2014.
Through Dec. 30, the Barclays U.S. Treasury Index
posted returns of 0.67 percent while the Bank of America Merrill
Lynch U.S. Treasury Index had returns of 0.65
percent.
The iShares Barclays 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF was
down 4.280 percent for the year while the iShares 1-3-year
Treasury Bond ETF was down 0.047 percent. The SPDR Barclays High
Yield Bond ETF was down 12.173 percent for the year, and
the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
fell 4.430 percent for the year.
Treasuries prices jumped early in the year after
slower-than-expected economic growth fueled speculation that the
Federal Reserve would delay raising interest rates.
Speculation about when the central bank would finally hike
rates drove fluctuation in yields throughout the year, with news
of devaluation of the Chinese yuan leading investors to seek
equities over U.S. government debt.
"One of the biggest events of the year was the big selloff
in Treasuries in June which no one understood at the time, but
then there was a realization that China's economy would not
react to policy change right away," said Jim Vogel, interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
When the Fed increased its benchmark rate in December - the
first rate hike since 2006 - investors expected short-term
interest rates to increase faster than long-term rates in a
bear-flattening move, but the yield curve flattened because of
demand for longer-dated Treasuries and less because of selling
of shorter-dated ones.
Bullish investors expect the curve to continue flattening in
this form in 2016, with demand for longer-dated Treasuries
increasing on skepticism about whether the Fed will be able to
raise rates as many times as it would like to in 2016.
"The bond market is not dead. I continue to see opportunity,
especially in Treasuries, and the flattening will continue,"
said Bob Andres, chief investment officer at Andres Capital
Management in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.
The two-year note ended the year up 2/32 in price
to yield 1.051 percent on Thursday, down from 1.079 percent on
Wednesday. The yield had reached 1.103 percent on Tuesday, its
highest level since April 2010.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes ended the
year up 10/32 in price to yield 2.269 percent, up 27 basis
points for the year.
The U.S. 30-year bond closed the year up 18/32
in price to yield 3.015 percent, up 8 basis points for the year.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Leslie Adler)