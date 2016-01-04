* Benchmark yields hit nearly 2-week low
* Long-dated yields at near 1-week low
* Mainland Chinese shares fall 7 pct, fueling safety bids
* Saudi Arabia and Iran tensions support Treasuries
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 4 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Monday, with benchmark yields hitting nearly two-week lows after
a tumble in Chinese shares fueled worries over global growth and
drove demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Mainland Chinese shares fell 7 percent, triggering
a new circuit breaker that prompted a trading halt, after
surveys showed factory activity in the world's second-largest
economy shrank sharply in December.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hit
2.200 percent, their lowest since Dec. 22. Yields on Treasuries
maturing between five and seven years also
hit nearly two-week lows, while 30-year yields hit
their lowest in nearly a week, at 2.939 percent.
"With equities starting off the year like this, it's just a
flight to quality," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries
trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Analysts also said a deterioration in relations between
leading crude producers Saudi Arabia and Iran stoked demand for
safe-haven Treasuries. Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with
Iran on Sunday after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi
embassy in Tehran following the kingdom's execution of a
prominent Shi'ite cleric.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down more than 2 percent.
Despite the risk aversion, analysts said traders were not
growing more skeptical the Federal Reserve would have to slow
the pace of rate increases. They said short-dated Treasury
yields would have fallen more if traders were taking that view.
Three-year yields hit their lowest in nearly three weeks at
1.266 percent, while two-year yields hit their lowest in over a
week, at 1.008 percent.
While oil prices initially rose on the Middle East tensions,
they settled lower. That reversal suggested inflationary
pressures were still tame, which helped keep long-dated Treasury
yields lower, said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading
in Chicago,
Many analysts view higher oil prices as a sign of
inflationary pressure. Long-dated Treasuries tend to perform
better during periods of lower inflation since inflation erodes
their interest payouts.
Data showing U.S. construction spending fell for the first
time in nearly 1-1/2 years in November also supported Treasuries
prices.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
10/32 in price to yield 2.239 percent, from a yield of 2.275
percent late Thursday.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last up
17/32 to yield 2.984 percent, from a yield of 3.013 percent late
Thursday. Two-year notes were up 2/32 to yield 1.032
percent, from a yield of 1.064 percent late Thursday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)