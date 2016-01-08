* U.S. employers add 292,000 jobs in December
* Average hourly earnings muted
* Concerns over global growth persist
* 10-yr yield hits over 10-wk low
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 8 U.S. Treasury yields dipped on
Friday, with short- and medium-term yields hitting multi-week
lows, on safety bids and after data showing a December surge in
U.S. jobs growth was quelled by a lack of wage gains.
Labor Department data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased
by a larger-than-expected 292,000 last month. Yields initially
soared after the jobs report, with the benchmark 10-year yield
hitting a session high of 2.225 percent.
They quickly dipped, with analysts citing muted average
hourly earnings data suggesting inflation remained below the
Federal Reserve's target. In addition, analysts said that
worries over global growth lingered, helping push safe-haven
Treasury yields lower.
"None of the additional labor market items, such as hours
worked or average hourly earnings, rose along with payrolls,"
said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee. "That just doesn't make the Fed's equation
work very quickly, which is jobs plus wage pressures equal
inflation."
Benchmark 10-year yields hit a more than 10-week low of
2.112 percent in late afternoon trading. U.S. two-year yields
hit a nearly one-month low of 0.932 percent, while
three-year yields hit a more than three-week low of
1.179 percent. U.S. seven-year yields hit a more than two-month
low of 1.899 percent, while five-year yields hit a nearly
one-month low of 1.560 percent.
Projections from Fed policymakers last month indicated they
expect four interest rate hikes this year.
While Chinese stocks recovered after a turbulent start to
2016, the U.S. Dow and S&P 500 stock indexes turned negative
after initial gains, and analysts said safety bids for
Treasuries pushed yields lower.
"There's a general flight to safety," said Stan Shipley,
bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last up 10/32
in price to yield 2.116 percent on Friday, from 2.153 percent
late Thursday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were up
13/32 in price to yield 2.906 percent, from 2.926 percent late
Thursday.
For the week, 10-, 7-, and 3-year yields were set to post
their biggest weekly declines since early October 2015, while
five-year yields were set to post their biggest weekly decline
since Sept. 2013.
U.S two-year yields were on track for their biggest yield
decline since early Oct. 2014, while 30-year yields were on
track for their first decline in four weeks.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.84 percent.
