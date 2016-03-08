(Removes extraneous word in paragraph 11)
* Chinese exports fall 25.4 percent, lowering global risk
appetite
* Treasury sells 3-year notes to weak demand
* Traders expect demand for 10-year note to be strong
* Traders eye ECB meeting
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday in line with Japanese yields after weak Chinese data
revived fears of a global economic slowdown, increasing demand
for safe-haven government debt.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note and on the
30-year bond yields dropped from one-month highs
after data showed China's February trade performance was worse
than expected. Chinese exports fell 25.4 percent, the most in
over six years and twice as much as markets had feared.
In Japan, the 30-year Japanese government bond yield sank to
a fresh record low after firm demand at an auction of the
maturity added bids.
"We're still trading on China because that was an ugly
number overnight and there's a fear they could devalue the yuan
again, which always causes a flight to quality," said Ellis
Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis.
Concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy and over
bank exposures to the energy sector had boosted demand for
lower-risk assets earlier this year.
"The overnight price action from JGBs combined with Chinese
data and easing prospects from the ECB on Thursday are making
investors pay attention to global factors that will keep
Treasuries supported," said Stanley Sun, interest rate
strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
The European Central Bank is expected to push interest rates
further into negative territory and make an adjustment to its
bond-buying program on Thursday. But after the bank disappointed
many in December, traders are wary of making major bets prior to
the meeting.
The Treasury Department sold $24 billion of 3-year notes
to surprisingly disappointing demand as investors had
expected the general flight to safety mood in the market to
drive more investors to the U.S. auction.
"Cheap outright levels weren't enough to bring in buyers,
said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in New York. "Perhaps the yield pickup at the front-end
is just not enough to compensate for the risk of a more hawkish
Fed."
Still, traders expect to see strong demand at the Treasury's
$20 billion sale of 10-year notes Wednesday and $12 billion of
30-year bonds on Thursday.
The benchmark 10-year note was last up 22/32 in
price to yield 1.829 percent, down from 1.904 percent late on
Monday.
The 30-year bond was last up 1-12/32 in price to
yield 2.635 percent, down from 2.703 percent late on Monday.
