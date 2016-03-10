* Yields rise after ECB eases policy
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. Treasury yields rose in
choppy trading after European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi suggested he does not anticipate deepening the ECB
interest rate cuts announced on Thursday.
The ECB surprised investors with an unexpected cut of its
main refinancing rate to zero from 0.05 percent. As expected, it
lowered its deposit rate to -0.4 percent and raised its monthly
bond purchases to 80 billion euros.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped during the ECB statement with
investors adding to risk assets, but the losses quickly reversed
as Draghi said that under the current perspective it would not
be necessary to reduce interest rates further..
"We saw a risk-on move initially on the back of the ECB
accommodation and it put Treasury prices under pressure, but the
Draghi rhetoric of 'no more deep cuts' reversed that," interest
rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
U.S. Treasuries were seen as responding to a big jump in
European yields, which were higher as the euro rallied on the
news. More monetary stimulus would be expected to keep yields
lower.
The yield on the U.S. 2-year Treasury note rose
to 0.934 percent, its highest since Jan. 14. It closed at 0.902
percent on Wednesday.
The U.S. 3-year note yield rose to 1.12 percent,
its highest since late January.
U.S. Labor Department data released on Thursday showed the
number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more
than expected last week, hitting its lowest level since October,
pointing to sustained strength in the labor market.
"The data was less relevant than this morning's ECB decision
to cut rates and increase QE more dramatically than expected,"
said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT
Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
The benchmark 10-year note yield was last down
11/32 in price to yield 1.929 percent, up from 1.892 percent on
Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was last down 13/32 in price
to yield 2.703 percent, up from 2.683 percent late on Wednesday.
The Treasury will sell $12 billion of 30-year bonds
later in the day.
