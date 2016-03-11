* 2-, 3-, 10-yr yields rise to highest in 6 weeks
* Import prices fall for the eighth consecutive month
* Traders look to Fed meeting Tues-Wed for rate hike path
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. Treasury yields rose in
choppy trading on Friday as investors bet the U.S. economy is
strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
this year and after the European Central Bank president said he
did not anticipate more rate cuts.
ECB President Mario Draghi unleashed a bold easing package
on Thursday, cutting rates and expanding asset buys, but
prompted criticism that after disappointing markets by
under-delivering in December, he had again botched
communications.
Treasury yields rose as Draghi spoke on Thursday and
continued to climb throughout the day and into Friday morning.
The U.S. government debt market was seen as following a jump in
European yields, which were higher as the euro rallied on the
ECB plan. More monetary stimulus would be expected to keep
yields lower.
"What Draghi said yesterday about no more rate hikes drove
yields yesterday and overnight," said Justin Lederer, an
interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "It's
also caused some people to project that the Fed could raise
rates again in April or June."
As recently as two weeks ago, investors and traders priced
out any rate rise by the Federal Reserve this year. They
currently expect one, according to an analysis of fed funds
futures by the CME Group.
While economic data on Friday showed that import prices fell
for the eighth consecutive month, driven by declining costs for
petroleum, investors were upbeat about the state of the U.S.
economy.
Traders were cautious about making major bets as they looked
to a two-day Federal Reserve meeting beginning on March 15,
which is expected to provide clues about when the U.S. central
bank may raise interest rates again.
Yields on the two-year and three-year
Treasury notes climbed to their highest in six weeks, with the
two-year touching 0.964 percent and the 3-year yield reaching
1.159 percent. Five- and 7-year note yields rose to
their highest since the end of January.
The benchmark 10-year note yield rose to 1.970
percent, its highest in six weeks. It was last down 10/32 in
price to yield 1.963 percent, up from 1.929 on Thursday.
The 30-year bond was last down 13/32 in price to
yield 2.721 percent, up from 2.70 percent late on Thursday.
