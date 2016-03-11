* 5-,7-, 10-year yields rise to highest in 6 weeks

* 2-, 3-year yields at highest in about two months

* Import prices fall for eighth consecutive month

* Traders look to Fed meeting Tues-Wed for rate hike path (Recasts throughout; adds quotes, updates prices)

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. Treasury yields climbed in volatile trading on Friday as investors bet the U.S. economy is strong enough for an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve and after the European Central Bank president said he did not anticipate more rate cuts.

ECB President Mario Draghi unleashed a bold easing package on Thursday, cutting rates and expanding asset buys, but prompted criticism that after disappointing markets by under-delivering in December, he had again botched communications.

Treasury yields rose on Draghi's comments and climbed well into Friday, when the yield on the 2-year note rose to 0.968 percent, its highest in almost two months and the 10-year yield reached a six week high of 1.986 percent.

"What Draghi said yesterday about no more rate hikes drove yields yesterday and overnight," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "It's also caused some people to project that the Fed could raise rates again in April or June."

Traders looked to a two-day Federal Reserve meeting beginning on March 15, which is expected to provide clues about when the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates again.

Though the Fed is not expected to raise rates next week, officials may downgrade the "dot plot" from four rate hikes to the current market view of not more than two increases. Such a move should spur appetite for bonds.

"Perhaps more importantly for this FOMC we think the Fed will make note of the improvement in financial conditions -hardly enough to hike in April, let alone this week, but odds for later in this year could be enhanced," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

As recently as two weeks ago, investors and traders priced out any rate rise by the Fed this year.

Economic data on Friday showed that import prices fell for the eighth consecutive month, driven by declining costs for petroleum, but investors were upbeat about the state of the U.S. economy.

The benchmark 10-year note note was last down 14/32 in price to yield 1.979 percent, up from 1.929 on Thursday.

The 30-year bond was last down 31/32 in price to yield 2.749 percent, up from 2.70 percent late on Thursday.

The three-year note yield reached its highest in almost two months. Five and seven year note yields climbed to their highest in about six weeks. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Grant McCool)