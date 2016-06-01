* Weak China data, Brexit weigh on U.S. yields

* Better-than-expected U.S. ISM data pushes yields a little higher

* Focus on upcoming U.S. nonfarm payrolls report

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Wednesday, with those on long-dated debt dropping to two-week lows, as weak economic data out of China and worries about Britain possibly leaving the European Union stoked global growth concerns.

Yields on U.S. two- and five-year notes also slid to their lowest since roughly mid-May, with caution ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report pushing U.S. Treasury debt prices higher. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

Treasury prices were supported by data overnight showing China's official factory activity gauge expanded marginally in May. A survey which indicated that conditions in the world's second-largest economy deteriorated for a 15th straight month also underpinned U.S. bonds.

Opinion polls showing a greater chance of a vote on June 23 for Britain to leave the EU also dampened sentiment, analysts said.

"Economic data out of China that were a little weaker than expected and this concern over the Brexit situation have helped to give a flight-to-quality bid to Treasuries," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.

"That said, even though Treasuries are rallying and yields are down, I feel like the market is just treading water ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls and what it means for interest rates," he added.

A Reuters poll of Wall Street economists showed a forecast of 162,000 jobs created in May.

Coard thinks the Federal Reserve could raise rates either this month or July, but that would be it for 2016 given persistent worries about the global economy.

Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch tool, moved on Wednesday to price in a 21 percent perceived chance of a June hike, down from 26 percent on Tuesday.

In late morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 3/32 in price for a yield of 1.823 percent, from 1.849 percent late Tuesday. U.S. 10-year yields fell as low as 1.804 percent, their weakest since mid-May.

Yields, however, edged higher after a stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing index of 51.3 for May.

U.S. 30-year bonds dropped 17/32 in price, yielding 2.604 percent, from 2.648 percent on Tuesday. Earlier in the session, 30-year yields hit a two-week trough of 2.587 percent.

Two-year notes were down 1/32 in price, with a yield of 0.894 percent, compared with 0.883 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. five-year notes, meanwhile, were down 1/32, yielding 1.370 percent, down from Tuesday's 1.377 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)