* Weak China data, Brexit weigh on U.S. yields
* Better-than-expected U.S. ISM data pushes yields a little
higher
* Focus on upcoming U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. Treasury debt yields fell
on Wednesday, with those on long-dated debt dropping to two-week
lows, as weak economic data out of China and worries about
Britain possibly leaving the European Union stoked global growth
concerns.
Yields on U.S. two- and five-year notes also slid to their
lowest since roughly mid-May, with caution ahead of Friday's
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report pushing U.S. Treasury debt prices
higher. Bond prices move inversely to yields.
Treasury prices were supported by data overnight showing
China's official factory activity gauge expanded marginally in
May. A survey which indicated that conditions in the world's
second-largest economy deteriorated for a 15th straight month
also underpinned U.S. bonds.
Opinion polls showing a greater chance of a vote on June 23
for Britain to leave the EU also dampened sentiment, analysts
said.
"Economic data out of China that were a little weaker than
expected and this concern over the Brexit situation have helped
to give a flight-to-quality bid to Treasuries," said David
Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams
Capital Group in New York.
"That said, even though Treasuries are rallying and yields
are down, I feel like the market is just treading water ahead of
Friday's nonfarm payrolls and what it means for interest rates,"
he added.
A Reuters poll of Wall Street economists showed a forecast
of 162,000 jobs created in May.
Coard thinks the Federal Reserve could raise rates either
this month or July, but that would be it for 2016 given
persistent worries about the global economy.
Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch tool,
moved on Wednesday to price in a 21 percent perceived chance of
a June hike, down from 26 percent on Tuesday.
In late morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 3/32 in price for a yield of 1.823 percent,
from 1.849 percent late Tuesday. U.S. 10-year yields fell as low
as 1.804 percent, their weakest since mid-May.
Yields, however, edged higher after a stronger-than-expected
U.S. manufacturing index of 51.3 for May.
U.S. 30-year bonds dropped 17/32 in price, yielding 2.604
percent, from 2.648 percent on Tuesday. Earlier in the session,
30-year yields hit a two-week trough of 2.587 percent.
Two-year notes were down 1/32 in price, with a yield of
0.894 percent, compared with 0.883 percent late on
Tuesday. U.S. five-year notes, meanwhile, were down 1/32,
yielding 1.370 percent, down from Tuesday's 1.377
percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)