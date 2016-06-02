* In-line ADP jobs report, jobless claims lift yields a little bit

* Focus on upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls report

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Wednesday, spooked by weakness in global stock markets and persistent concerns about Britain's future in the European Union.

U.S. government bond prices, which move inversely to yields, also benefited from investors' paring back risky holdings and squaring up positions ahead of the highly anticipated non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Tom Digaloma, managing director at Seaport Global in New York, said Treasuries were particularly well-bid in Tokyo overnight due to the general weakness in the Japanese stock market. He expects more risk reduction and position adjustment ahead of Friday's employment report.

Yields drifted higher, however, after the release of the U.S. private sector employment report and initial weekly jobless, which both came in generally in line with market expectations.

U.S. private employers hired 173,000 workers in May, while new applications for jobless benefits fell last week to 267,000, suggesting a steadily improving labor market in the world's largest economy.

"In-line with consensus data is allowing the Federal Reserve to stumble into the next rate hike," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.

"The general path of modest growth and gradually picking up inflation has pushed yields a little higher, but the fireworks are really going to come 24 hours from now," he added.

Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch, moved to price in a 17 percent perceived chance of a June rate hike after the private sector jobs report and jobless claims data, from 23 percent late Wednesday. A July rate increase has a 57 percent chance on Thursday, from 59 percent the day before.

Worries that Britain might leave the EU added to the safety bid for Treasuries as the June 23 referendum approaches. While a YouGov poll published on Wednesday showed British voters evenly split between "remain" and "leave," two surveys the previous day showed a move toward exiting.

In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 11/32 in price for a yield of 1.805 percent, from 1.840 percent late on Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year bonds rose 27/32 in price, yielding 2.584 percent, from 2.616 percent on Wednesday.

Two-year notes were up 1/32 in price, with a yield of 0.886 percent, compared with 0.915 percent late on Wednesday. U.S. five-year notes gained 4/32, with yields falling to 1.357 percent from 1.3887 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)