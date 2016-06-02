* In-line ADP jobs report, jobless claims lift yields a
little bit
* Focus on upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls report
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasury debt yields fell
across the board on Thursday, undermined by worries about OPEC
failing to agree on oil output, concerns over Britain's future
in the EU, and overall uncertainty ahead of Friday's U.S.
non-farm payrolls report.
Yields, which move inversely to prices, slid to two-week
lows on 10-year notes and 30-year bonds.
Thursday's OPEC meeting ended with no new policy or ceiling
amid resistance from Iran, although Saudi Arabia vowed not to
flood the market with oil. U.S crude futures
initially fell on the news, but rallied after the release on
data showing a weekly drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.
"Treasuries were driven by what's going on in oil and OPEC
and also what's going to happen to tomorrow's payrolls," said
Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Societe
Generale in New York.
"The market is expecting a number that is a little below
consensus for payrolls tomorrow, and still resisting pricing in
a June or July rate hike. It's still a coin toss."
Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch, had
priced in on Thursday a 17 percent chance of a June hike, from
23 percent late on Wednesday. A July rate increase had a 60
percent chance on Thursday, from 59 percent the day before.
Yields drifted higher, however, after the release of the
U.S. private sector employment report and initial weekly jobless
claims, which were both in line with expectations.
U.S. private employers hired 173,000 workers in May, while
jobless claims fell last week to 267,000, suggesting a steadily
improving labor market in the world's largest economy.
"The general path of modest growth and gradually picking up
inflation has pushed yields a little higher," said David Keeble,
global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New
York.
Worries that Britain might leave the EU added to the safety
bid for Treasuries as the June 23 referendum approaches. While
Wednesday's YouGov poll showed British voters evenly split
between "remain" and "leave," two previous surveys showed a move
toward exiting.
In late trading, 10-year Treasury notes were up
13/32 for a yield of 1.800 percent, from 1.840 percent on
Wednesday. Earlier, 10-year yields fell to 1.797 percent, the
weakest level since May 18.
U.S. 30-year bonds rose 31/32, yielding 2.578
percent, from 2.616 percent on Wednesday. Yields earlier touched
a two-week low of 2.571 percent.
Two-year notes were flat in price, with a yield
of 0.890 percent, compared with Wednesday's 0.915 percent.
