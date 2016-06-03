* U.S. 2-, 10-year note yields fall to two-week lows

* U.S. 30-year bond yields drops to 8-week low

* June, July rate hike odds drop sharply (Adds more U.S. data, comment, updates prices)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. Treasury debt yields plunged on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created the fewest jobs in more than five years in May, quashing expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this summer.

U.S. two-year note yields, the maturity most sensitive to Fed rate-hike expectations, dropped to two-week lows, as did benchmark 10-year note yields. U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to their lowest since early April.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by only 38,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since September 2010. The government said the month-long Verizon strike had depressed employment growth by 34,000 jobs. Employers hired 59,000 fewer workers in March and April than previously reported.

"It's a fairly disastrous payroll report. This puts the nail in the June coffin (for rate hikes), June's definitely off the table," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"The Fed will definitely want to see a cleaner read on payrolls before taking rates higher again. This will weigh on July odds, and odds across the curve."

Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch, moved to price in a 4 percent perceived chance of a June rate hike on Friday, from 21 percent late on Thursday. A July rate increase had a 34 percent chance on Friday, from 58 percent the day before.

Data on the U.S. non-manufacturing sector showed a drop in the May headline index to 52.9 from 55.7 in April, further weighing on U.S. debt yields. May's reading was well below consensus.

"Overall, a disappointing release that has only contributed to the upward pressure on Treasuries," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist, at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

In late morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 28/32 in price for a yield of 1.714 percent, from 1.805 percent late on Thursday. Ten-year yields earlier hit a two-week low of 1.702 percent.

U.S. 30-year bonds rose more than a point, yielding 2.528 percent, from 2.583 percent on Thursday. Earlier, 30-year yields slid to 2.514 percent, an eight-week trough. U.S. 30-year bond yields were on track for their largest daily fall in two months.

Two-year notes were up 6/32 in price, with a yield of 0.783 percent, compared with 0.895 percent late on Thursday. U.S. two-year noted yields were on pace for their biggest one-day drop since March 2009.

U.S. five-year notes gained 19/32, with yields falling to 1.237 percent from 1.357 percent the day before. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)