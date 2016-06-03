* U.S. 10-year note yields fall to two-month lows
* U.S. 30-year bond yields drops to nearly 4-month low
* June, July rate hike odds drop sharply
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. Treasury debt yields
tumbled on Friday, as prices rallied after data showed the
world's largest economy created the fewest jobs in more than
five years in May, quashing expectations that the Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates this summer.
U.S. two-year note yields, the maturity most sensitive to
Fed rate-hike expectations, dropped to two-week lows, while
benchmark 10-year note yields slid to their lowest in about two
months. U.S. 30-year bond yields, meanwhile, which move
inversely to prices, fell to their lowest since February.
U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by only 38,000 jobs last
month, the smallest gain since September 2010. The government
said the month-long Verizon strike had depressed employment
growth by 34,000 jobs. Employers hired 59,000 fewer workers in
March and April than previously reported.
"The Fed rhetoric which pushed hard to convince the market
that they will move in the coming few meetings just hit a wall,"
said Marvin Loh, global markets strategist at BNY Mellon in
Boston.
"While the Fed has generally stated that no one number
decides monetary policy, we think that the across-the-board
weakness (in the jobs report) will require a reassessment of
this recently hawkish rhetoric."
Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch, moved
on Friday to price in a 4 percent perceived chance of a June
rate hike, from 21 percent late on Thursday. Chances if a July
rate increase shrank to 34 percent on Friday, from 58 percent
the day before.
Data on the U.S. non-manufacturing sector showed a drop in
the May headline index to 52.9 from 55.7 in April, further
weighing on U.S. debt yields. May's reading was well below
consensus.
In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 31/32 in price for a yield of 1.703 percent,
from 1.805 percent late on Thursday. Ten-year yields earlier hit
a roughly two-month low of 1.697 percent, posting their largest
one-day fall in two months.
U.S. 30-year bonds rose more than a point,
yielding 2.519 percent, from 2.583 percent on Thursday. Earlier,
30-year yields slid to 2.510 percent, a four-month trough. U.S.
30-year bond yields posted their largest daily decline in four
months.
Two-year notes were up 8/32 in price, with a
yield of 0.779 percent, compared with 0.895 percent late on
Thursday. U.S. two-year note yields had their biggest one-day
drop since March 2009.
U.S. five-year notes gained 20/32, with yields
falling to 1.230 percent from 1.357 percent the day before.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and David Gregorio)