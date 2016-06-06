* Yellen speech in focus after weak jobs report
* Yields rise from two-month lows as stocks gain
* Weak jobs report could give the Fed pause -Rosengren
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen,
as investors evaluated whether a weak jobs report for May would
make it less likely that the U.S. central bank will raise
interest rates in the coming months.
Traders have pushed back rate-hike expectations to
September, at the earliest, after Friday's jobs report showed
that employers added only 38,000 jobs in May, the smallest gain
since September 2010.
Hawkish speeches by numerous Fed officials before the report
had led investors to anticipate that a hike at the Fed's June or
July meeting was possible.
Investors are now focused on whether Yellen repeats previous
comments that a rate hike is likely in the "coming months," said
Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New
York. "It's hard to imagine any other way that she can give us
real clarity without being too specific."
Yellen will speak at the World Affairs Council of
Philadelphia at 12:30 p.m. ET (1630 GMT).
Rising yields on Monday likely reflected stronger risk
sentiment as stocks gained, rather than expectations that Yellen
will strike a more hawkish tone, Simons said.
"It's a general 'risk-on' tone a little bit, but I don't
think there's a lot of conviction behind that because there are
more people on 'wait-and-see' mode than are willing to stick
their neck out," he said.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 6/32 in price to
yield 1.725 percent, up from a two-month low of 1.697 percent on
Friday.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that last
month's poor employment report could give the Fed pause, while
also noting that the U.S. economy's rebound from a weak winter
has moved the Fed closer to raising rates.
