* Yellen speech in focus after weak jobs report * Yields rise from two-month lows as stocks gain * Weak jobs report could give the Fed pause -Rosengren By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, as investors evaluated whether a weak jobs report for May would make it less likely that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates in the coming months. Traders have pushed back rate-hike expectations to September, at the earliest, after Friday's jobs report showed that employers added only 38,000 jobs in May, the smallest gain since September 2010. Hawkish speeches by numerous Fed officials before the report had led investors to anticipate that a hike at the Fed's June or July meeting was possible. Investors are now focused on whether Yellen repeats previous comments that a rate hike is likely in the "coming months," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "It's hard to imagine any other way that she can give us real clarity without being too specific." Yellen will speak at the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia at 12:30 p.m. ET (1630 GMT). Rising yields on Monday likely reflected stronger risk sentiment as stocks gained, rather than expectations that Yellen will strike a more hawkish tone, Simons said. "It's a general 'risk-on' tone a little bit, but I don't think there's a lot of conviction behind that because there are more people on 'wait-and-see' mode than are willing to stick their neck out," he said. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 6/32 in price to yield 1.725 percent, up from a two-month low of 1.697 percent on Friday. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that last month's poor employment report could give the Fed pause, while also noting that the U.S. economy's rebound from a weak winter has moved the Fed closer to raising rates. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)