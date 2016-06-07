* Bond investors focused on Fed policy
* Treasury to sell $24 bln three-year notes
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. Treasuries were steady on
Tuesday as investors evaluated when the Federal Reserve is
likely to next raise interest rates, a day after Fed Chair Janet
Yellen was viewed as taking a less hawkish view on rate hikes.
In a highly anticipated speech on Monday Yellen gave a
largely upbeat assessment of the U.S. economic outlook and said
interest rate hikes are coming but, in an omission that stood
out to some investors, gave little sense of when.
Traders have pushed back rate-hike expectations to
September, at the earliest, after Friday's jobs report for May
showed that employers added only 38,000 jobs in the month, the
smallest gain since September 2010.
Hawkish speeches by numerous Fed officials before the report
had led investors to conclude that a hike at the Fed's June or
July meeting was possible.
"The probabilities for hikes are basically back to where
they were before the Fed started talking," said Aaron Kohli, an
interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"The more central banks try to sound hawkish the more
disservice they do to themselves because the data weakens and
they are forced to back off," Kohli said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 1/32 in
price to yield 1.719 percent, down from 1.723 percent late on
Monday. The yields have risen from two-month lows of 1.697
percent on Friday, after the weak jobs report.
Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. nonfarm productivity fell
less sharply than previously thought in the first quarter, but
labor-related costs still surged as companies employed more
workers to boost output.
With no major economic releases due this week, investors are
focused on next week's Fed meeting, and new Treasury supply.
The Treasury will sell $24 billion in three-year notes on
Tuesday, the first sale of $56 billion in new coupon-bearing
supply this week. The government will also sell $20 billion in
10-year notes on Wednesday and $12 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)