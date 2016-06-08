* Treasury to sell $20 bln 10-year notes
* German 10-year yields fall to record lows
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. Treasuries were steady on
Wednesday before the government is due to sell $20 billion in
10-year notes, the second sale of $56 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply this week.
With no major economic releases due this week, investors are
focused on Treasury supply and next week's Federal Reserve
meeting, when the U.S. central bank is expected to leave
interest rates unchanged.
Traders have pushed back rate-hike expectations to September
at the earliest, after Friday's jobs report for May showed that
employers added only 38,000 positions in the month, the smallest
gain since September 2010.
A $24 billion auction of three-year notes on Tuesday showed
relatively soft demand as indirect buyers, which include asset
managers and other investors, reduced their participation.
"The three-year auction was a little soft, which was a big
surprise, I think, because people figured there would be a
better indirect bid, specifically coming out of Europe," said
Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in
New York.
That does not necessarily indicate that demand will not be
strong for Wednesday's 10-year note sale.
"There seems to be pretty good demand for the long-end and
the 10-year especially," said Mulholland.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in
price to yield 1.713 percent. The yields have risen from
two-month lows of 1.697 percent on Friday, after the weak jobs
report.
Traders expect the new notes to price at yields of 1.721
percent, according to the "when-issued" market.
The government will also sell $12 billion in 30-year bonds
on Thursday.
U.S. bonds were also supported by continuing strength in
German government debt, whose yields hit a record low on
Wednesday, pushing 10-year notes closer to negative territory.
German bunds have been supported by concerns about Britain's
referendum on European Union membership and the European Central
Bank's commencement of its corporate bond purchase program.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)