* 10-year note yields lowest since Feb 24
* Treasury to sell $12 bln 30-year bonds
* U.K., German bond yields fall to record lows
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 9 U.S. Treasury yields fell to
three-and-a-half month lows on Thursday as falling oil and stock
prices increased demand for safe haven debt amid concerns about
global growth.
British and German sovereign debt yields fell to record lows
on Thursday, driven by concerns about Britain's referendum on
European Union membership later this month and the European
Central Bank's commencement of its corporate bond purchase
program.
That has further increased the attractiveness of Treasuries,
which offer far higher yields than European, Japanese and other
major sovereign bonds as the U.S. economy shows greater strength
than those nations.
"It's a demand for securities and yield," said Tom Tucci,
head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes gained 1/32 in
price to yield 1.671 percent, the lowest since February 24.
The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
flattened, which is sometimes viewed as an
indicator of weakening growth. The curve flattened by 3 basis
points to 89 basis points, near its lowest levels since 2008.
British 10-year gilt yields struck a record low
of 1.224 percent on Thursday while 10-year German bund yields
dropped to a record low 0.032 percent.
Demand for higher yields helped the U.S. government sell $20
billion in 10-year notes to record demand from investment funds,
foreign central banks and other indirect bidders on Wednesday.
That demand may flow through to a $12 billion sale of
30-year bonds on Thursday, the final auction of $56 billion in
coupon-bearing supply this week.
"The auction process shows large bidder participation. Those
bidders are mostly international buyers who need the yield,"
said Tucci.
Investors this week have shown a preference for longer-dated
bonds, after indirect bidders reduced participation in a $24
billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday.
Investors are also focused on next week's Federal Reserve
meeting, when the U.S. central bank is expected to leave
interest rates unchanged.
Traders have pushed back rate-hike expectations to September
at the earliest, after Friday's jobs report for May showed that
employers added only 38,000 positions in the month, the smallest
gain since September 2010.
Yields briefly edged higher after data on Thursday showed
that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to sustained strength in
the labor market despite a sharp slowdown in hiring last month.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)