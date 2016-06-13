* U.K., Japanese 10-year yields fall to all-time lows
* 'Brexit' fears weigh on risk appetite
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. Treasury yields fell to a
four-month low on Monday as increased fears about Britain
exiting the European Union weighed on investor risk appetite and
sovereign debt yields in developed markets around the globe fell
to all-time lows.
The overall risk-off sentiment pushed yields on 10-year U.S.
Treasuries to their lowest since February as investors sold
riskier assets in favor of safe-haven U.S. government debt. That
increased prices, which move in the opposite direction of
yields, two days before the release of the Federal Open Market
Committee's decision on whether to raise U.S. overnight interest
rates.
Ten-year yields in Germany remained near zero,
close to record lows, on Monday while Japanese and U.K. 10-year
government bonds fell to their lowest levels on record. German
Bund yields, the benchmark for borrowing costs across the euro
zone, fell more than 10 basis points last week to as low as 0.01
percent.
"The U.S. market is still the best house in a bad
neighborhood and therefore you're getting lots of flows and
declining yields and rising prices with U.S. Treasuries," said
Bill Northey, chief investment officer for the Private Client
Group at U.S. Bank in Helena, Montana.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price to
yield 1.63 percent, after earlier falling to 1.61 percent, the
lowest since Feb. 11.
Plunging yields across the globe have increased the relative
attractiveness of Treasuries. German 10-year government bonds
currently yield 0.028 percent while British 10-year sovereign
bonds offer yields of 1.23 percent.
Japanese government bonds hold a negative yield, meaning
investors will not be paid the full value of principal invested,
out to 10 years. Ten-year Japanese government bonds
yield -0.158 percent.
Investors' search for safety was compounded by the
increasing uncertainty about whether Britain will leave the EU
as part of a so-called Brexit. One poll released on Friday
showed the "Leave" camp 10 points ahead of "Remain" in the
referendum that will be held on June 23.
"That is causing a risk-off rotation as you see more and
more polls indicate it will be either a very close vote or in
some cases there has been some outright views that (Britain)
will depart," Northey said. "There are a lot of concerns that
can emanate from a vote that has an uncertain outcome."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Andrea Ricci)