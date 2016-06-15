(Updates to late afternoon trading, new throughout) * Yields fall after Fed meeting * Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, lowers growth forecast * Investors see less than 50-50 chance of rate hike this year By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee kept U.S. overnight interest rates unchanged and lowered its economic growth expectations, prompting investors to write down the chances for more rate hikes this year. Ahead of the United Kingdom's vote next week on whether to leave the European Union, few expected the Federal Reserve to take action, but officials also lowered their economic growth forecasts for 2016 and 2017 and indicated the U.S. central bank would be less aggressive in tightening monetary policy after the end of this year. "We saw the projections come down from the various FOMC members and pretty significantly," said Collin Martin, director of fixed income at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. "That just reiterates that it's going to be a very slow pace of hikes and I think we're still in the lower (rates) for longer camp." The Fed's decision was unanimous, with Kansas City Fed chief Esther George joining the committee in voting to keep rates unchanged after being the lone member to vote for a hike at the previous two meetings. The FOMC will meet four more times this year - in July, September, November and December - but with no increase this month investors see little to no chance it will tighten U.S. monetary policy more than twice in 2016, analysts said. "Basically three (hikes) is off the table," said Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group in Madison, Wisconsin. "That's what moved bond prices up and interest rates down." Fed funds futures rates show investors now see just a 10 percent chance the Fed will raise rates at its July meeting and a less-than-50-percent chance of an increase by the end of the year, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.590 percent. Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields, were on track to rise in most maturities for a seventh straight session. The appetite for U.S. government bonds has also been driven by historically low yields on government debt around the globe. Both Japanese and German government bonds now yield negative interest rates out to 10 years, while British government bonds hit their lowest on record Wednesday. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)