* Yields headed for first rise since June 6

* Death of MP Jo Cox cuts 'Brexit' odds among investors

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. benchmark Treasury yields were on track for their first gain in nearly two weeks on Friday as investors repriced the odds of Britain exiting the European Union a day after U.K. politicians halted campaigning on the June 23 referendum following the killing of Member of Parliament Jo Cox.

Cox, who was an early supporter of the campaign for the U.K. to remain in the EU, was stabbed and shot in her constituency on Thursday and was later confirmed dead by British police. There is speculation that Cox's death may lead the referendum to be pushed back or tip the scales toward the "remain" camp.

Recent polls had shown the coalition backing a withdrawal from the EU gaining momentum, ramping up uncertainty and driving demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The possibility of Britain leaving the EU in a so-called 'Brexit' has had a major impact on the markets in the weeks leading up to the vote largely because markets had not accurately priced in the possibility, analysts said.

"It didn't feel like market was really acknowledging the potential volatility or the potential market upset from Brexit until relatively recently," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

"Now with maybe a rethinking of the vote or postponement, which is just in the 'chattersphere' right now, you're seeing people that are probably flattening positions or at least easing up on positions."

Fundamental factors, including the Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve leaving interest rates unchanged and cutting growth and inflation expectations earlier this week, as well as technical factors like positioning, also played a role in the strong appetite for U.S. government debt this week, Brien said.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year note fell to their lowest in four years on Thursday following the BOJ's overnight decision.

On Friday, 10-year Treasury notes fell 13/32 in price to yield 1.608 percent. Yields are on track for their first rise since June 6.

Yields rose to near session highs after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the U.S. central bank's projections were out of sync with investors and suggested the Fed should raise rates once this year and then remain on hold until the end of 2018. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)