* Core government yields tumble on Brexit fallout * U.S. 10-year yield holds above 4-year trough * U.S. 30-year yield hovers near 17-month lows * Stronger dollar raises Treasuries' appeal to foreigners By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 27 The U.S. Treasury market rallied on Monday with benchmark yields hovering near four-year lows in a global scramble for safe-haven investments following Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union. Investors dumped Wall Street and European stocks on worries about the global economic fallout after last Thursday's referendum on the world's sixth-largest economy to withdraw from the European economic bloc. With longer-dated German, British and Japanese yields at record lows or in negative territory, investors are enticed by U.S. Treasuries' higher yields. For British and European investors, the dollar's resurgence due to the Brexit vote added to the appeal of holding U.S. bonds. "The U.S. remains a very powerful place where people can find a safehaven. Foreigners are also getting a kick with the rise in the dollar," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies, was up almost 1 percent. It is unclear how much low-risk government debt yields could fall as anxiety persists about the repercussions from Britain's departure from the EU. The move may take years, a scenario some analysts say could freeze business investments and consumer spending in Britain. The Federal Reserve and other central banks said last week they are monitoring market developments and assured financial markets they would pump cash into the banking system if needed. Interest rate futures suggested traders saw the Fed might consider cutting rates over the next several meetings, in contrast to the view before the Brexit vote. In early trading, benchmark 10-year notes were up 30/32 in price to yield 1.477 percent, down 10 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield was about 10 basis points above a record low 1.38 percent reached in July 2012. The 30-year bond jumped 2-21/32 in price, yielding 2.305 percent, 12 basis points lower from Friday. The 30-year yield is about 8 basis points from its all-time low struck in January 2015, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)