* Core government yields tumble on Brexit fallout
* U.S. 10-year yield holds above 4-year trough
* U.S. 30-year yield hovers near 17-month lows
* Stronger dollar raises Treasuries' appeal to foreigners
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 27 The U.S. Treasury market
rallied on Monday with benchmark yields hovering near four-year
lows in a global scramble for safe-haven investments following
Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union.
Investors dumped Wall Street and European stocks on worries
about the global economic fallout after last Thursday's
referendum on the world's sixth-largest economy to withdraw from
the European economic bloc.
With longer-dated German, British and Japanese yields at
record lows or in negative territory, investors are enticed by
U.S. Treasuries' higher yields.
For British and European investors, the dollar's resurgence
due to the Brexit vote added to the appeal of holding U.S.
bonds.
"The U.S. remains a very powerful place where people can
find a safehaven. Foreigners are also getting a kick with the
rise in the dollar," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against
the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies, was
up almost 1 percent.
It is unclear how much low-risk government debt yields could
fall as anxiety persists about the repercussions from Britain's
departure from the EU. The move may take years, a scenario some
analysts say could freeze business investments and consumer
spending in Britain.
The Federal Reserve and other central banks said last week
they are monitoring market developments and assured financial
markets they would pump cash into the banking system if needed.
Interest rate futures suggested traders saw the Fed might
consider cutting rates over the next several meetings, in
contrast to the view before the Brexit vote.
In early trading, benchmark 10-year notes were
up 30/32 in price to yield 1.477 percent, down 10 basis points
from late on Friday. The 10-year yield was about 10 basis points
above a record low 1.38 percent reached in July 2012.
The 30-year bond jumped 2-21/32 in price,
yielding 2.305 percent, 12 basis points lower from Friday. The
30-year yield is about 8 basis points from its all-time low
struck in January 2015, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)