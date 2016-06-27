* S&P strips U.K.'s AAA rating after Brexit vote * U.S. 10-year yield posts biggest 2-day drop since 2011 * U.S. 30-year yield hovers near 17-month lows * Stronger dollar raises Treasuries' appeal to foreigners (Updates market action, adds portfolio manager comment) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 27 The U.S. Treasury debt market rallied on Monday with benchmark yields hovering near four-year lows in a global scramble for safe-haven investments following Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union. Investors dumped U.S. and European stocks on worries about the global economic fallout after last Thursday's referendum on the world's sixth-largest economy to withdraw from the European economic bloc. Standard & Poor's downgraded Britain's credit rating by two notches to AA from its top AAA grade, citing concerns from the repercussions from the Brexit vote. The move supported the safety bids for Treasuries, analysts and investors said. With longer-dated German, British and Japanese yields at record lows or in negative territory, investors are enticed by U.S. Treasuries' higher yields. For British and European investors, the dollar's resurgence due to the Brexit vote added to the appeal of holding U.S. bonds. "The U.S. remains a very powerful place where people can find a safe haven. Foreigners are also getting a kick with the rise in the dollar," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies, was up 1.1 percent. It is unclear how much low-risk government debt yields could fall as anxiety persists about the fallout from Britain's departure from the EU. The move may take years, a scenario some analysts say could freeze business investments and consumer spending in Britain. The Federal Reserve and other central banks said last week they were monitoring market developments and assured financial markets they would pump cash into the banking system if needed. Interest rate futures suggested traders saw the Fed might consider cutting rates over the next several meetings, in contrast to the view before the Brexit vote. "The market is not pricing in any Fed rate hikes. It is hard to see policy divergence among major central banks right now," said Brian Brennan, portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 1-4/32 in price to yield 1.455 percent, down 12 basis points from Friday. The 10-year yield booked its steepest two-day drop since November 2011, Reuters data showed. The 30-year bond jumped 3-9/32 in price, yielding 2.276 percent, after touching its lowest levels in nearly 17 months. The 30-year yield is about 5 basis points from its all-time low struck in January 2015, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)